Winter's End revamps line-up in face of Covid challenge

This year's Winter's End Progressive Rock Festival have announced a revamped line-up after Covid and related restrictions have played havoc with the the organisers attempts to finalise their line-up.

It was announced last month that Lifesigns had replaced Pendragon as the Saturday evening headline act. Further scheduling changes see Magenta headline the Friday evening with Cairo added to the bill after Hayley Griffiths had to reschedule for 2023. And C-sides, featuring former Magenta members Martin Rosser and Allan Mason Jones will now open the Saturday.

Hat's Off It's Adequate will now open proceedings on the Sunday, while on the pre-festival Thursday, Seyes have had to pull out as they continue their search for a new singer, so their place will now be taken by Marillion tribute Marquee Square Heroes, fronted, of course, by well-known vocalist Mark Colton of Credo fame.

“As we emerge from Covid, all festivals have struggled to keep their line-ups in place, and ours is no exception," explains organiser Huw-Loyd Jones, whose own Also Eden will appear on the Saturday. "At times, it’s been like prog whack-a-mole. As soon as we knock one problem on the head, another pops up! We have to thank all our ticket holders for their continued patience! However, fingers crossed, we now think that our line-up is stable, and - as a Welshman organising a festival in Wales - I’m excited that it’s taking on a distinctly Welsh character!”

Day splits will be:

Thursday April 7th

Marquee Square Heroes

Support TBC

Friday April 8th

Magenta

Red Bazar

Saturday April 9th

Lifesigns

Also Eden

Cairo

Last Flight To Pluto

C-sides

Sunday 10th

Karnataka

Solstice

John Hackett Band

Meer

Hats Off, Gentlemen, It’s Adequate

Tickets originally purchased for the festival planned for 2020 remain valid. Tickets for Thursday, Friday and Sunday remain available from the festival website.

Weekend and Saturday tickets are sold out.

