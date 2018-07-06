Magenta announce live dates for October and November

Magenta have announced a string of live dates for October and November, which includes the band's first ever live appearance in France.

The band follow-up a headline appearance at this year's Summer's End festival with an appearance at the Prog en Beauce Festival in Pierres on October 27, which is headlined by Mostly Autumn.

They then follow this with a handful of their own dates in November, where support comes from Prog Award-nominated When Mary. Magenta's final date, at Cardiff's Acapela will be a semi-acoustic extravaganza with an unique set list. When Mary will not be supporting at this date.

Magenta will play:

Chepstow Drill Hall, Summer's End Festival - October 7

France, Pierres, Prog en Beauce Festival - October 27

Wath Montgomery Hall - November 3

Southampton 1865 - 4

Cardiff Acapela - 24

More information can be found at the band's website.