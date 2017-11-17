Machine Head reveal new song Beyond The Pale and Catharsis album details

Machine Head have announced that their ninth album Catharsis will be released on January 26, via Nuclear Blast.

Speaking to Metal Hammer in the latest issue, Robb Flynn says Catharsis is “a very grooving, melodic record.”

“To my ears it’s the record that could have followed The Burning Red, except that this has a much more aggressive production. The Burning Red had a much darker, more stoner vibe. This has a real classic, Blackening, Burn My Eyes production, but I’ve still been saying to people on these Facebook Live things I do that you need to lower your expectations for the heaviness!”

Machine Head have released the first song from the new album Beyond The Pale.

Catharsis is available to pre-order now.

Catharsis tracklist

Volatile

Catharsis

Beyond The Pale

California Bleeding

Triple Beam

Kaleidoscope

Bastards

Hope Begets Hope

Screaming At The Sun

Behind A Mask

Heavy Lies The Crown

Psychotic

Grind You Down

Razorblade Smile

Eulogy

Machine Head 2018 UK tour dates

May 13: Southampton Guildhall

May 14: Cardiff University

May 15: Bristol O2 Academy

May 17: Birmingham O2 Academy

May 18: London Roundhouse

May 19: London Roundhouse

May 21: Nottingham Rock City

May 22: Newcastle O2 Academy

May 23: Glasgow O2 Academy

May 25: Manchester Academy

