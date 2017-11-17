Machine Head reveal new song Beyond The Pale and Catharsis album details

Machine Head have announced that their ninth album Catharsis will be released on January 26, via Nuclear Blast.
Speaking to Metal Hammer in the latest issue, Robb Flynn says Catharsis is “a very grooving, melodic record.”
“To my ears it’s the record that could have followed The Burning Red, except that this has a much more aggressive production. The Burning Red had a much darker, more stoner vibe. This has a real classic, Blackening, Burn My Eyes production, but I’ve still been saying to people on these Facebook Live things I do that you need to lower your expectations for the heaviness!”
Machine Head have released the first song from the new album Beyond The Pale.
Catharsis is available to pre-order now.
Catharsis tracklist
- Volatile
- Catharsis
- Beyond The Pale
- California Bleeding
- Triple Beam
- Kaleidoscope
- Bastards
- Hope Begets Hope
- Screaming At The Sun
- Behind A Mask
- Heavy Lies The Crown
- Psychotic
- Grind You Down
- Razorblade Smile
- Eulogy
Machine Head 2018 UK tour dates
May 13: Southampton Guildhall
May 14: Cardiff University
May 15: Bristol O2 Academy
May 17: Birmingham O2 Academy
May 18: London Roundhouse
May 19: London Roundhouse
May 21: Nottingham Rock City
May 22: Newcastle O2 Academy
May 23: Glasgow O2 Academy
May 25: Manchester Academy
