Machine Head premiere video for stunning new track Catharsis

Machine Head have released a video for their new song Catharsis.

It’s the title track from Robb Flynn and co’s upcoming studio album, which will arrive on January 26 via Nuclear Blast.

Speaking about the video, frontman Flynn says: “Catharsis was a tricky concept to translate to a visual. How do you express somebody’s catharsis? Frasier, the director brought up the Butoh Dance concept and it tied in so well into the idea of what catharsis could be.

“When the Butoh dancers began performing for the video, we were blown away – their expressions were so pained, almost horrifying and yet very sad. It was extremely moving.”

Machine Head have also released a making-of video showing the work that went into the shoot.

Flynn adds: “We love making videos now! There used to be a bunch of rules around what you could and couldn’t do in a music video. Most of it was a boring performance, with us pretending to play and sing the song, but now it’s like making a crazy whacked-out movie.

“You can get weird and strange and have a blast. We are super proud of how well this video tuned out.”

Catharsis is now available for pre-order.

Machine Head are the cover stars of the brand new issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which is on sale now.

The end of year special also features Avenged Sevenfold, Code Orange, Asking Alexandria, Arch Enemy – plus there’s a list of the 100 best albums of 2017 and much, much more!

