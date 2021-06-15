Lucy Dacus announces UK and European tour for 2022

Ahead of the release of her new album Home Video on June 25, indie singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus has announced a run of headline UK and European shows for 2022.

The UK dates will kick off on March 18 at Leeds Brudnell Social Club and will finish off on March 25 at London’s Kentish Town Forum, before continuing onwards to Europe.

Tickets for the UK shows will go on pre-sale on June 16 at 10am BST. All tour tickets will go on general sale on June 18 at 10am BST. In the meantime, you can pre-order Home Video over on Matador’s webstore.

Dacus has already released four singles from Home Video – including Brando, released last week, and established live fan favourite Thumbs.

March 18: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

March 20: Glasgow St Lukes, UK

March 21: Dublin The Button Factory, IE

March 23: Manchester Gorilla, UK

March 24: Bristol SWX, UK

March 25: London Kentish Town Forum, UK

March 29: Brussels Botanique, BL

March 30: Amsterdam Paradiso Noord, NL

March 31: Cologne Artheater, DE

April 2: Hamburg Molotow, DE

April 3: Copenhagen Loppen, DK

April 4: Aarhus Atlas, DK

April 6: Oslo Parkteatret, NO

April 7: Stockholm Nalen Klubb, SE

April 9: Berlin Lido, DE

April 10: Jena Trafo, DE

April 12: Vienna Chelsea, AT

April 13: Munich Milla, DE

April 14: Zürich Bogen F, SU

April 15: Paris La Maroquinerie, FR

(Image credit: Lucy Dacus (Matador))

Home Video Tracklist

1. Hot & Heavy

2. Christine

3. First Time

4. VBS

5. Cartwheel

6. Thumbs

7. Going Going Gone

8. Partner In Crime

9. Brando

10. Please Stay

11. Triple Dog Dare