Lucy Dacus releases witty and optimistic new single Brando

Lucy Dacus has shared the sparklingly witty new track Brando. Marking the fourth single from her upcoming album Home Video, Brando follows a line of previously-released, similarly-emotive tracks including VBS, Hot & Heavy and Thumbs.

Through clever storytelling, the single journeys through a medley of classic Hollywood references that Dacus uses to express her frustrations over a previous relationship. But with the track's twinkling guitar and bouncy percussion, Brando is a song from someone who's reached a form of closure, and is at peace with what's left behind them.

She explains: “Brando refers to a very dramatic friend I had in high school whose whole personality was the media he consumed. He showed me a lot of amazing movies and music, but I think he was more interested in using me as a scrapbook of his own tastes than actually getting to know me.

“He claimed to know me better than anyone else but I started to feel like all he wanted from me was to be a scene partner in the movie of his life.”

Dacus has also initiated a contest in aid of Brando, where fans can send in footage of themselves dancing along to the track, for the chance to be featured in the official music video. All skill levels are welcome, and fans can find out more information over on Lucy Dacus’ website.

Home Video is set for release June 25 via Matador.

(Image credit: Lucy Dacus)

Home Video tracklist:

1. Hot & Heavy

2. Christine

3. First Time

4. VBS

5. Cartwheel

6. Thumbs

7. Going Going Gone

8. Partner In Crime

9. Brando

10. Please Stay

11. Triple Dog Dare