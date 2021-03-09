Lucy Dacus releases poignant new track Thumbs

Singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus has released a new song titled Thumbs.

The song, which has been a fan favourite since its inclusion in Dacus' live set, first made its debut back in 2018 and soon became a cult hit among her fanbase. Its status eventually peaked when a Twitter account was set up dedicated to convincing Dacus to give the song its own release.

Dacus says she crafted the song during a 15 minute car ride in Nashville. “Like most songs I write, I wasn’t expecting it and it made me feel weird, almost sick.

"It tells the story of a day I had with a friend during our freshman year of college, a significant day, but not one that I had thought of for years.

“I started playing it live a month or so later during the boygenius tour after Phoebe [Bridgers] and Julien [Baker, Dacus' boygenius bandmates] encouraged me to. I knew I wanted a long time to get used to playing it since it made me feel shaky, so I ended sets with it for about half the shows I played in 2019.

“Before I played it, I would ask the audience to please not record it, a request that seems to have been respected, which I'm grateful for."

Listen to Thumbs below.