Lower Than Atlantis hit the road again

Lower Than Atlantis will tour the UK again in December, they’ve confirmed – and it sees them headlining at their biggest venues to date.

The run of seven gigs follows a journey around the country in April, and appearances at the Slam Dunk festivals last weekend.

The band launched their self-titled fourth album in October. Last month frontman Mike Duce said their belief in music had been rekindled after a period in which they “lost their way.”

He added: “We just care about music again. If we cared about money we’d be fucking investment bankers or something.”

Dec 07: Middlesbrough Empire

Dec 08: Leeds Beckett SU

Dec 10: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 11: Bristol Academy

Dec 12: Birmingham Institute

Dec 14: London Roundhouse

Dec 15: Manchester Ritz