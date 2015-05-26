Lower Than Atlantis hit the road again

Lower Than Atlantis will tour the UK again in December, they’ve confirmed – and it sees them headlining at their biggest venues to date.
The run of seven gigs follows a journey around the country in April, and appearances at the Slam Dunk festivals last weekend.
The band launched their self-titled fourth album in October. Last month frontman Mike Duce said their belief in music had been rekindled after a period in which they “lost their way.”
He added: “We just care about music again. If we cared about money we’d be fucking investment bankers or something.”
Lower Than Atlantis tour dates
Dec 07: Middlesbrough Empire
Dec 08: Leeds Beckett SU
Dec 10: Nottingham Rock City
Dec 11: Bristol Academy
Dec 12: Birmingham Institute
Dec 14: London Roundhouse
Dec 15: Manchester Ritz