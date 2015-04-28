Duce says Lower Than Atlantis lost their way

Lower Than Atlantis frontman Mike Duce recalls how the band lost their way in the early days by living the rock and roll lifestyle before they had earned it.

The singer/guitarist insists they’re back on track now and that their music is more important to them than financial rewards.

Duce tells Rock Sound: “The most important thing for us when we started a band was we just wanted to play music. We kind of lost our way for a bit, trying to be rock stars or whatever. Almost like if we behaved like rock stars, maybe we’d become them.

“Then it didn’t happen, now we just care about music again. If we cared about money we’d be fucking investment bankers or something.”

But finally achieving the lifestyle they craved has had its downsides too. Duce admits he finds it hard to adjust to the comedown at the end of a touring cycle.

He adds: “I think the hardest thing for me about being in a band is the way that it’s so up and down the whole time. When you’re on tour, you have some sort of importance, you have your place in the world.

“For me, I don’t have anything going on when I’m at home. I don’t have anyone in my life. I sit on my own in a dark room. It’s weird to go from being on a stage in front of so many people to just go home and sit with a dog.”

Lower Than Atlantis released their self-titled fourth album last year and have just wrapped up a UK and Ireland tour.