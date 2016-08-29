Trending

Lordi launch Hug You Hardcore video

By News  

Watch new-look Lordi in video for Hug You Hardcore, from upcoming album Monstereophonic: Theaterror Vs Demonarchy

Lordi

Lordi have released a video for their track Hug You Hardcore, showcasing the Finnish band’s new look.

It’s taken from upcoming album Monstereophonic: Theaterror Vs Demonarchy, which arrives on September 16 in Europe and September 30 in North America.

The follow-up to 2014’s Scare Force One consists of two sets of music – Theaterror is described as “traditional hard-rocking songs” while Demonarchy is “more modern than ever.”

Frontman Mr Lordi recently said: “It’s our first conceptual half an album – not a full conceptual album, but half of the album is a conceptual storyline with six songs.

“It’s nothing new in the world of music, but, for Lordi it’s completely different. It’s more metal. It’s more progressive. I am really fucking thrilled about the result.”

Lordi: Monstereophonic: Theaterror Vs Demonarchy tracklist

  1. SCG8: One Message Waiting
  2. Let’s Go Slaughter He-Man (I Wanna Be The Beast-Man In The Masters Of The Universe)
  3. Hug You Hardcore
  4. Down With The Devil
  5. Mary Is Dead
  6. Sick Flick
  7. None For One
  8. SCG VIII: Opening Scene
  9. Demonarchy
  10. The Unholy Gathering
  11. Heaven Sent Hell On Earth
  12. And The Zombie Says
  13. Break Of Dawn
  14. The Night The Monsters Died

