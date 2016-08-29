Lordi launch Hug You Hardcore video

Lordi have released a video for their track Hug You Hardcore, showcasing the Finnish band’s new look.
It’s taken from upcoming album Monstereophonic: Theaterror Vs Demonarchy, which arrives on September 16 in Europe and September 30 in North America.
The follow-up to 2014’s Scare Force One consists of two sets of music – Theaterror is described as “traditional hard-rocking songs” while Demonarchy is “more modern than ever.”
Frontman Mr Lordi recently said: “It’s our first conceptual half an album – not a full conceptual album, but half of the album is a conceptual storyline with six songs.
“It’s nothing new in the world of music, but, for Lordi it’s completely different. It’s more metal. It’s more progressive. I am really fucking thrilled about the result.”
Lordi: Monstereophonic: Theaterror Vs Demonarchy tracklist
- SCG8: One Message Waiting
- Let’s Go Slaughter He-Man (I Wanna Be The Beast-Man In The Masters Of The Universe)
- Hug You Hardcore
- Down With The Devil
- Mary Is Dead
- Sick Flick
- None For One
- SCG VIII: Opening Scene
- Demonarchy
- The Unholy Gathering
- Heaven Sent Hell On Earth
- And The Zombie Says
- Break Of Dawn
- The Night The Monsters Died
