Lordi doc explores post-Eurovision financial woes

A trailer has been released for a documentary on the highs and lows of Finnish metal band Lordi.

Monsterman will gets its international premiere on May 9 at the DOXA Documentary Film Festival in Vancouver, Canada.

It tells the tale of frontman Tomi Putaansuu’s childhood dreams of being a monster and how – as alter ego Mr Lordi – he led his band to unexpectedly win the 2006 Eurovision Song Contest.

Directed by Putaamsuu’s childhood friend Antti Haase, the film explores the band’s post-Eurovision financial woes when they found themselves hundreds of thousands of Euros in debt.

Haase says: “Tomi and I grew up in the same town. In the early 1980s, we used to play superhero games in the magic forests behind the Santa Claus Village together with the other kids from our neighborhood.

“I wanted to understand why I grew up to be an adult and Tomi never did. At the same time, this film shows that Lordi is not just a latex clown performing simple hard rock tunes from the 1980s. I have found a creative genius and hidden world of beauty, tragedy and comedy behind the mask of my beast friend.”

Lordi recently wrapped up a UK tour.