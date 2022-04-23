Long Distance Calling return with video for brand new single Kamilah

German post-rockers Long Distance Calling will release new album Eraser In August

Long Distance Calling
German instrumental post-rock quartet Long Distance Calling have released an animated video for their brand new single Kamilah, which you can watch below.

It's taken from the band's upcoming album Eraser, which the band will release on new label earMusic on August 26.

Eraser is a conceptual work that's a direct and heartfelt tribute to the gradual erosion of nature at the hands of mankind, with each song representing one particular organism facing extinction. Kamilah highlights the plight of the gorilla.

The band, who recently appeared at Prognosis Festival in Eindhoven are currently booking dates for the remainder of 2023.

Pre-order Eraser.

Long Distance Calling

Long Distance Calling: Eraser
1. Enter: Death Box 2. Blades
3. Kamilah
4. 500 Years
5. Sloth
6. Giants Leaving 7. Blood Honey
8. Landless King
9. Eraser

