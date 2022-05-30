Long Distance Calling release new video for Giants Leaving

German post-rock quartet Long Distance Calling will release new album Eraser In August

German instrumental post-rockers Long Distance Calling have released a new video for their brand new single Giants Leaving, which you can watch below.

The song is taken from the band's upcoming album Eraser, which the band will release on new label earMusic on August 26.

"The song is dedicated to the albatross, unfortunately, one of many species facing extinction," the band explain. "The albatross is a beautiful and majestic creature, soaring across the skies with the largest wingspan in nature. The albatross is one of a few monogamous species, making it more challenging to mate in an increasingly dangerous and overfished environment, decreasing food availability and ongoing pollution."

New album Eraser is a conceptual work that's a direct and heartfelt tribute to the gradual erosion of nature at the hands of mankind, with each song representing one particular organism facing extinction.

The band's previous video for Kamilah highlighted the plight of the gorilla.

Pre-order Eraser.

