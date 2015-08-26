Lonely The Brave list UK, Euro dates

Lonely The Brave have confirmed an 18-date UK and European tour to follow their appearances at the Reading and Leeds festivals this weekend.

They’ll be accompanied by Black Peaks on the November run, in support of the Victory Edition of debut album The Day’s War.

Frontman David Jakes says: “These shows are a chance to really celebrate the last couple of years, and songs from the The Day’s War – but also a chance to play our fans a few of the new ones we’ve been working on.

“We’re also proud to be bringing Black Peaks out with us. They’re one of the most exciting British bands we’ve heard in a long time.”

Lonely The Brave release their single Control on August 28. Tour tickets go on sale via their website on September 4.

Nov 06: Dublin Academy 2, UK Nov 07: Belfast Limelight, UK Nov 09: Glasgow Garage, UK Nov 10: Manchester Club Academy, UK Nov 11: Birmingham Academy 2, UK Nov 13: Brussels AB, Belgium Nov 14: Berlin Privatclub, Germany Nov 16: Hamburg Molotow, Germany Nov 17: Cologne MTC, Germany Nov 19: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK Nov 20: Cardiff Globe, UK Nov 21: Bristol Marble Factory, UK Nov 23: Southampton Talking Heads, UK Nov 25: Brighton Haunt, UK Nov 27: Hengelo Metropol, Netherlands Nov 28: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands Nov 29: Den Bosch W2, Netherlands