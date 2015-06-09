Lonely The Brave lose Control

Lonely The Brave have released a video for their track Control.

The song features on The Day’s War – Victory Edition, which is a repackaged, expanded version of the band’s debut album The Day’s War.

It’s on sale now and features new tracks Control, River River, Science and Oceana. It also includes four reworked versions and four live versions of tracks that appeared on the debut.

Lonely The Brave Say: “For us, it’s the definitive version of The Day’s War.” They add of Control: “It wasn’t until we got down the instrumental track for this release that the lyrics and melody came into their own.

“There were several different sets of lyrics originally. That chorus must have changed a good few times.”

Lonely The Brave play at this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals.

Tracklist

Disc One

Intro 2. Trick of the Light 3. Backroads 4. Islands 5. Dinosaurs 6. Deserter 7. Untitled 8. Kings of the Mountain 9. Victory Line 10. Black Saucers 11. The Blue The Green 12. The Day’s War 13. Call of Horses 14. Outro

Disc Two