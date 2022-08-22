Lonely Robot takes aim at the 'prog police' in new video for Digital God Machine

UK proggers Lonely Robot hit out at the online opinionated, sometimes referred to as the 'prog police', in their new video for Digital God Machine, which you can watch below.

Digital God Machine is the third single to be taken Lonely Robot's upcoming studio album, A Model Life, which will be released through InsideOut Music on August 26. The new album is Mitchell's most personal collection of material under the Loney Robot banner.

“It’s the internet age people! And with every computer connected to it comes a free opinion," exclaims Lonely Robot mainman John Mitchell. "For some reason, the world of progressive rock fandom bears down on the timid musician struggling to make his way with the weight of said opinion. Said fandom LIKES and values its own opinion with much aplomb and shares it with alarming regularity from the bravery of great distance and safety. Thus is born the Digital God Machine.”

Lonely Robot have previously released videos for the sinister The Island Of Misfit Toys and Recalibrating.

A Model Life will be available as limited CD digipak, a gatefold 2LP+CD & as digital album. You can view the album tracklisting below.

Pre-order A Model Life.