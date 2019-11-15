Lonely Robot reveal run of 2020 tour dates

Lonely Robot have revealed that they’ll head out on tour in 2020 for a series of ‘An Evening With’ shows.

John Mitchell, Craig Blundell, Steve Vantsis and Liam Holmes have announced a total of five dates which will see them play tracks from Please Come Home, The Big Dream and Under Stars.

These will be “brought fiercely to life with stunning visuals and atmospherics all delivered with as much pomp and circumstance as our four intrepid heroes can muster.”

The statement continues: “It truly will be out of this world. Make sure you are onboard for this interstellar musical and visual ride!”

The final part of their astronaut trilogy, Under Stars, was released earlier this year, with Mitchell explaining: “I wanted to reference my love of 80s synthwave pop a little more – so beware the 808!

“The title is derived from the belief that we as humans spend far too much time not noticing the beauty around us and far too much time tethered to technology.”

Find a list of dates below.

Lonely Robot: 2020 tour dates

Feb 10: London Scala, UK

Feb 12: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Feb 13: Bochum Riff, Germany

Feb 14: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands

Feb 15: Maastricht Muziekgieterij, Netherlands