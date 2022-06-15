Lonely Robot reveal new album title and artwork

Lonely Robot have announced that they will release their latest studio album, A Model Life, through InsideOut Music on August 26.

The new album, the band's fifth studio release, follows 2020's Feelings Are Good, and is the band's most personal release to date, concentrated around the break-up of a long-term relationship of mainman John Mitchell.

“Making A Model Life was very much a lifeline and indeed wake up call at the end of a particularly personally challenging couple of years," Mitchell admits. "Creating it made me realise that ultimately, life is impermanent and the one true thing that gives me a focus and anchor is and has always been music. Long may that be the case.”

A Model Life will be available as limited CD digipak, a gatefold 2LP+CD & as digital album. You can view the new album artwork below.

Pre-orders start on the June 24..