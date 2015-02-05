Lonely Robot debut God Vs Man video

John Mitchell has released a lyric video for his track God Vs Man – the first to appear from his Lonely Robot album Please Come Home.

The guest-studded title is released on February 23 via InsideOut, featuring contributions from Steve Hogarth, Jem Godfrey, Nik Kershaw, Heather Findlay, Kim Seviour and Peter Cox. Mitchell’s band consists of bassist Nick Beggs and drummer Craig Blundell.

It Bites, Arena and Frost* man Mitchell says of the track: ‘The human race seeks to control and overcome everything it comes into contact with. Just because science and progress says we can doesn’t mean we should.”

The album is available for pre-order now via Amazon and iTunes. Mitchell is planning a Lonely Robot tour, with details to come.

