Listen to Superjoint's Caught Up In The Gears Of Application

Superjoint have released another track from their upcoming third album.

It’s the title track from Caught Up In The Gears Of Application, which will launch on November 11 via mainman Phil Anselmo’s Housecore Records. Listen to it below.

They previously release the tracks Ruin You and Sociopathic Herd Delusion.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2003’s A Lethal Dose Of American Hatred – recorded under the Superjoint Ritual banner – vocalist Anselmo said: “The overall theme means many things, or no things, but there is an underlying message regardless, about how modern technology – computers and all that comes with them, mainly – has affected our lives.

“As a musician, it has affected my life both negatively, with music being stolen, and positively – being in touch with fellow musicians around the world and staying visible.

“But when looking at the broader spectrum, computer-land has given everyday people a platform in which to bellow like carnival barkers about anything and everything, humdrum or political, whether qualified or not, some with good intentions, some with disingenuous intentions, and some with ideas that lay somewhere in the middle, creating a mishmash of results.”

Anselmo, along with guitarists Kevin Bond and Jimmy Bower, drummer Jose Manuel Gonzalez and bassist Stephen Taylor, will play the Gas Monkey in Dallas, Texas, on November 12.

They’ll be joined on the night by Tombs, Warbeast, Wolvhammer and Protest.

The Caught Up In The Gears Of Application cover

Superjoint Caught Up In The Gears Of Application tracklist

Today And Tomorrow Burning The Blanket Ruin You Caught Up In The Gears Of Application Sociopathic Herd Delusion Circling The Drain Clickbait Asshole Mutts Bite Too Rigging The Fight Receiving No Answer To The Knock

