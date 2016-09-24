Listen to new Superjoint track Sociopathic Herd Delusion

Phil Anselmo’s Superjoint have made new track Sociopathic Herd Delusion available to stream.

The song – which can be heard below – is taken from the Phil Anselmo-led band’s upcoming third album Caught Up In The Gears Of Application, due for release on November 11 via Anselmo’s own label Housecore Records.

Superjoint were previously known as Superjoint Ritual and switched to the shorter name for unspecified legal reasons.

On the theme of the album, former Pantera frontman Anselmo says: “The overall theme means many things, or no things, but there is an underlying message regardless, about how modern technology – computers and all that comes with them, mainly – has affected our lives.

“As a musician, it has affected my life both negatively, with music being stolen, and positively – being in touch with fellow musicians around the world and staying visible.

“But when looking at the broader spectrum, computer-land has given everyday people a platform in which to bellow like carnival barkers about anything and everything, humdrum or political, whether qualified or not, some with good intentions, some with disingenuous intentions, and some with ideas that lay somewhere in the middle, creating a mishmash of results.”

Superjoint’s current lineup sees Anselmo joined by guitarists Kevin Bond and Jimmy Bower, drummer Jose Manuel Gonzalez and bassist Stephen Taylor.

Bond has also worked with Christ Inversion and Artimus Pyledriver and Bower is also a member of Down and Eyehategod. Gonzalez and Taylor are members of Anselmo’s band The Illegals.

Bower says: “The minute we started writing, I knew this record would be brutal. Sticking to our true hardcore roots and signature Superjoint sound, we accomplished a record that needed to happen in today’s underground. It’s pissed off.

“After being on hiatus for 11-plus years, the chance at a new Superjoint record wasn’t something we took lightly. With newcomers Steven and Joey, we were psyched and eager to get in the Lair and start writing and after two tours with the new lineup, we were able to hit the writing hard.

“This record brings our viscous style of hardcore back to life. Pissed off with everything to prove, Superjoint is back.”

Superjoint Caught Up In The Gears Of Application tracklist

Today And Tomorrow Burning The Blanket Ruin You Caught Up In The Gears Of The Application Sociopathic Herd Delusion Circling The Drain Clickbait Asshole Mutts Bite Too Rigging The Fight Receiving No Answer To The Knock

Anselmo loves Superjoint's drug-free approach