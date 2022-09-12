Listen to Rick Wakeman with Fernando Perdomo on The Crash

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Rick Wakeman and Geoff Downes guest on new Frost film soundtrack from Fernando Perdomo

Rick Wakeman
(Image credit: Kilamanjaro)

Rick Wakeman and current Yes keyboard player Geoff Downes both guest on a new soundtrack album for the upcoming thriller movie Frost. You can listen to The Crash, featuring Wakeman, from the soundtrack below.

The Crash is the first single from the soundtrack, which has been scored by US musician Fernando Perdomo. The track scores the film’s central incident, an auto accident that leaves the two main characters, a father and daughter, stranded in an icy mountain wilderness where they have to fight for their survival.

As well as Wakeman and Downes, Frost also features contributions from Canadian electro-industrial rockers Front Line Assembly, electric violinist L. Shankar (Peter Gabriel/Frank Zappa) and guitarist and singer Terry Reid

Frost is being released on white vinyl on September 23 while the CD will be part of the special Blu-ray package released on October 11.

Pre-order vinyl.

Pre-order Blu-ray.

Pre-order digital.

Frist Movie

(Image credit: Cleopatra Records)

Frost O.S.T.
1. The Crash feat. Rick Wakeman
2. Fading Heartbeat feat. Terry Reid
3. Helicopter Rescue feat. L. Shankar
4. First Sign Of Impending Snowstorm feat. L. Shankar
5. Orchid Dreaming - Big Electric Cat
6. Photo Album feat. Terry Reid
7. Hoodoo Man Blues - Junior Wells feat. Joe Louis Walker
8. Desperation feat. Geoff Downes
9. The Bonening - Front Line Assembly
10. Not Alone feat. Rick Wakeman
11. Snowy Landscape feat. Geoff Downes
12. Dad Finally Answers The Walkie feat. L. Shankar
13. Family Tragedy feat. Terry Reid
14. Frosted Blonde feat. Rick Wakeman
15. Intruder - Front Line Assembly [CD/DIGITAL ONLY]

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.