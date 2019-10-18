Listen to pounding new Lindemann track Ich weiß es nicht

Lindemann have released two versions of their new single Ich weiß es nicht.

It’s been taken from the duo of Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann and Hypocrisy and Pain’s Peter Tagtgren’s upcoming album F & M, which is set to land on November 22 through Nuclear Blast.

In addition, the pair have also unveiled a Ministry remix of the track, with both versions pinned below.

It follows a video for Steh Auf and a teaser for Blut from the follow-up to 2015’s Skills In Pills.

Along with Steh Auf, Blut and Ich weiß es nicht, the record will feature a further eight tracks, with the album described as taking the pair on “some unfamiliar and sometimes unexpected paths.”

Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with pre-order details.

Lindemann: F & M

1. Steh Auf

2. Ich weiß Es Nicht

3. Allesfresser

4. Blut

5. Knebel

6. Frau & Mann

7. Ach So Gern

8. Schlaf Ein

9. Gummi

10. Platz Eins

11. Wer Weiß Das Schon