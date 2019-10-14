Lindemann tease new track Blut from upcoming album F & M

Lindemann have shared an audio clip of their new track Blut, which is German for ‘blood’.

The song will feature on the duo of Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann and Hypocrisy and Pain’s Peter Tagtgren’s upcoming studio album F & M, which will be released on November 22 through Nuclear Blast.

The pair previously shared a video for their track Steh Auf (Stand Up) last month from the follow-up to 2015’s Skills In Pills.

Along with Steh Auf and Blut, the record will feature a further nine tracks, with the album described as taking the pair on “some unfamiliar and sometimes unexpected paths.”

Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with pre-order details.

Lindemann: F & M

1. Steh Auf

2. Ich weiß Es Nicht

3. Allesfresser

4. Blut

5. Knebel

6. Frau & Mann

7. Ach So Gern

8. Schlaf Ein

9. Gummi

10. Platz Eins

11. Wer Weiß Das Schon