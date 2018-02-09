Watch lyric video for new Will Haven track El Sol

Noise metal veterans Will Haven have released a lyric video for their new track El Sol.

It was co-written by Deftones guitarist Stephen Carpenter and will feature on the Californian outfit’s upcoming album Muerte, which will arrive on March 23 via Minus Head Records.

Guitarist Jeff Irwin says of El Sol: “If Will Haven and Deftones had a kid, that’s what it would sound like. I was in my first band with Stephen – this was really a family thing.

“While we were in the studio, he sent us an email with an eight-minute song of all riffs. I added the spacey elements. Our vocalist, Grady, is reciting this famous poem about being kind to your fellow man and taking care of each other. Lyrically, it fits the times.”

As for the follow-up to 2015’s Open The Mind To Discomfort, Irwin adds: “We spent two years on this record. We had more time than ever to fine tune the music. We really benefited from that.

“We’re also more in tune with who we are. It’s the first time I walked away going, ‘There’s nothing else I could’ve done to make this better.’”

Muerte is available for pre-order via Bandcamp. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with Will Haven’s upcoming live dates.

Will Haven Muerte tracklist

Hewed With The Brand Winds Of Change Kinney The Son 43 No Escape (feat. Mike Scheidt) Unit K Ladwig No. 949 Bootstraps Now In the Ashes El Sol

Mar 23: Sacramento Holy Diver, CA (Album release show)

May 04: Fullerton Programme Skate & Sound, CA

May 05: San Diego Brick by Brick, CA

May 06: Hollywood The Viper Room, CA

Jun 23: Portland Star Theater, OR

