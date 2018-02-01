Trending

Listen to new Stone Temple Pilots track Roll Me Under

By News  

Stone Temple Pilots release stream of their new single Roll Me Under - taken from the band’s upcoming self-titled album

Stone Temple Pilots
Stone Temple Pilots
(Image: © Michelle Shiers)

Stone Temple Pilots have released their new single titled Roll Me Under.

It’s been chosen from the band’s upcoming self-titled album, which is set to arrive on March 16. It’ll be the band’s first with vocalist Jeff Gutt, who was unveiled in November last year.

Stone Temple Pilots previously released the track Meadow.

Bassist Robert DeLeo tells Rolling Stone: “Roll Me Under was one of the first songs I wrote for the album, and one of the first Jeff sang on too.

“Those riffs have been kicking around in my head for years, and it felt like the right time to record and perform it.”

As for their first record since 2010, DeLeo adds: “The new album feels like a completed journey for the band. The record breathes resilience. A lot of life has been funnelled into this body of music.”

STP will head out on tour across the US from March. Find further details below, along with the stream of Roll Me Under and the Stone Temple Pilots cover and tracklist.

Stone Temple Pilots tracklist

  1. Middle Of Nowhere
  2. Guilty
  3. Meadow
  4. Just A Little Lie
  5. Six Eight
  6. Thought She’d Be Mine
  7. Roll Me Under
  8. Never Enough
  9. The Art Of Letting Go
  10. Finest Hour
  11. Good Shoes
  12. Reds & Blues

Tour Dates

Friday, March 2, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Canyon Santa ClaritaSanta Clarita, United States
Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 5:00PMRhythm, Wine, & Brews Experience 2018Indio, United States
Sunday, March 4, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Observatory North ParkSan Diego, United States
Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 7:00PMThe RosePasadena, United States
Friday, March 9, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse of BluesLas Vegas, United States
Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 7:00PMThe MarqueePhoenix, United States
Monday, March 12, 2018 at 7:00PMThe FillmoreSan Francisco, United States
Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 7:00PMAce Of SpadesSacramento, United States
Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 7:00PMRoseland TheaterPortland, United States
Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PMKnitting FactoryBoise, United States
Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 7:00PMPub Station BallroomBillings, United States
Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00PMWelcome To RockvilleJacksonville, United States
Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 7:00PMFort RockFort Lauderdale, United States
Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 7:00PMThe MasqueradeAtlanta, United States
Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Mill and MineKnoxville, United States
Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00PMCarolina RebellionCharlotte, United States
Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 3:00PMFM99 Lunatic LuauVirginia Beach, United States
Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Dome at Oakdale TheatreWallingford, United States
Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 7:00PMSherman TheaterStroudsburg, United States
Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 7:00PMTown BallroomBuffalo, United States
Friday, May 11, 2018 at 7:00PMTopgolf LiveNashville, United States
Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 7:00PMNorthern InvasionSomerset, United States
Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 7:00PMAnthem at Hard Rock Hotel & CasinoSioux City, United States
Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 7:00PMClub Five at the U.S. Cellular CenterCedar Rapids, United States
Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 9:00AM"105.7 The X" Spring FlingPeoria, United States
Friday, May 18, 2018 at 12:00PMRock on the RangeColumbus, United States
Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 12:30PMMMRBQ 2018 Music FestivalCamden, United States
Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 7:00PMThe SignalChattanooga, United States
Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 7:00PMNew Daisy TheatreMemphis, United States
Friday, May 25, 2018 at 7:00PMRocklahomaPryor, United States
Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 2:30PMBFD 2018Dallas, United States
Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 7:00PMCotillion BallroomWichita, United States
Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 7:00PMSeven Flags Event CenterClive, United States
Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 7:00PMBoulder TheaterBoulder, United States
Friday, June 1, 2018 at 7:00PMBourbon TheatreLincoln, United States
Thursday, July 12, 2018 at 7:00PMRock USAOshkosh, United States

Jeff Gutt: I’m blessed to be part of Stone Temple Pilots