Listen to new Stone Temple Pilots track Roll Me Under

Stone Temple Pilots have released their new single titled Roll Me Under.

It’s been chosen from the band’s upcoming self-titled album, which is set to arrive on March 16. It’ll be the band’s first with vocalist Jeff Gutt, who was unveiled in November last year.

Stone Temple Pilots previously released the track Meadow.

Bassist Robert DeLeo tells Rolling Stone: “Roll Me Under was one of the first songs I wrote for the album, and one of the first Jeff sang on too.

“Those riffs have been kicking around in my head for years, and it felt like the right time to record and perform it.”

As for their first record since 2010, DeLeo adds: “The new album feels like a completed journey for the band. The record breathes resilience. A lot of life has been funnelled into this body of music.”

STP will head out on tour across the US from March. Find further details below, along with the stream of Roll Me Under and the Stone Temple Pilots cover and tracklist.

Stone Temple Pilots tracklist

Middle Of Nowhere Guilty Meadow Just A Little Lie Six Eight Thought She’d Be Mine Roll Me Under Never Enough The Art Of Letting Go Finest Hour Good Shoes Reds & Blues

Tour Dates

Friday, March 2, 2018 at 7:00PM The Canyon Santa Clarita Santa Clarita, United States Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 5:00PM Rhythm, Wine, & Brews Experience 2018 Indio, United States Sunday, March 4, 2018 at 7:00PM The Observatory North Park San Diego, United States Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 7:00PM The Rose Pasadena, United States Friday, March 9, 2018 at 7:00PM House of Blues Las Vegas, United States Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 7:00PM The Marquee Phoenix, United States Monday, March 12, 2018 at 7:00PM The Fillmore San Francisco, United States Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 7:00PM Ace Of Spades Sacramento, United States Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 7:00PM Roseland Theater Portland, United States Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PM Knitting Factory Boise, United States Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 7:00PM Pub Station Ballroom Billings, United States Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00PM Welcome To Rockville Jacksonville, United States Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 7:00PM Fort Rock Fort Lauderdale, United States Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 7:00PM The Masquerade Atlanta, United States Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 7:00PM The Mill and Mine Knoxville, United States Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00PM Carolina Rebellion Charlotte, United States Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 3:00PM FM99 Lunatic Luau Virginia Beach, United States Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 7:00PM The Dome at Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, United States Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 7:00PM Sherman Theater Stroudsburg, United States Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 7:00PM Town Ballroom Buffalo, United States Friday, May 11, 2018 at 7:00PM Topgolf Live Nashville, United States Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 7:00PM Northern Invasion Somerset, United States Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 7:00PM Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, United States Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 7:00PM Club Five at the U.S. Cellular Center Cedar Rapids, United States Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 9:00AM "105.7 The X" Spring Fling Peoria, United States Friday, May 18, 2018 at 12:00PM Rock on the Range Columbus, United States Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 12:30PM MMRBQ 2018 Music Festival Camden, United States Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 7:00PM The Signal Chattanooga, United States Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 7:00PM New Daisy Theatre Memphis, United States Friday, May 25, 2018 at 7:00PM Rocklahoma Pryor, United States Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 2:30PM BFD 2018 Dallas, United States Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 7:00PM Cotillion Ballroom Wichita, United States Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 7:00PM Seven Flags Event Center Clive, United States Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 7:00PM Boulder Theater Boulder, United States Friday, June 1, 2018 at 7:00PM Bourbon Theatre Lincoln, United States Thursday, July 12, 2018 at 7:00PM Rock USA Oshkosh, United States

Jeff Gutt: I’m blessed to be part of Stone Temple Pilots