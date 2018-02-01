Listen to new Stone Temple Pilots track Roll Me Under

Stone Temple Pilots have released their new single titled Roll Me Under.
It’s been chosen from the band’s upcoming self-titled album, which is set to arrive on March 16. It’ll be the band’s first with vocalist Jeff Gutt, who was unveiled in November last year.
Stone Temple Pilots previously released the track Meadow.
Bassist Robert DeLeo tells Rolling Stone: “Roll Me Under was one of the first songs I wrote for the album, and one of the first Jeff sang on too.
“Those riffs have been kicking around in my head for years, and it felt like the right time to record and perform it.”
As for their first record since 2010, DeLeo adds: “The new album feels like a completed journey for the band. The record breathes resilience. A lot of life has been funnelled into this body of music.”
STP will head out on tour across the US from March. Find further details below, along with the stream of Roll Me Under and the Stone Temple Pilots cover and tracklist.
Stone Temple Pilots tracklist
- Middle Of Nowhere
- Guilty
- Meadow
- Just A Little Lie
- Six Eight
- Thought She’d Be Mine
- Roll Me Under
- Never Enough
- The Art Of Letting Go
- Finest Hour
- Good Shoes
- Reds & Blues
Tour Dates
|Friday, March 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Canyon Santa Clarita
|Santa Clarita, United States
|Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Rhythm, Wine, & Brews Experience 2018
|Indio, United States
|Sunday, March 4, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Observatory North Park
|San Diego, United States
|Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Rose
|Pasadena, United States
|Friday, March 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|House of Blues
|Las Vegas, United States
|Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Marquee
|Phoenix, United States
|Monday, March 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Fillmore
|San Francisco, United States
|Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Ace Of Spades
|Sacramento, United States
|Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Roseland Theater
|Portland, United States
|Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Knitting Factory
|Boise, United States
|Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Pub Station Ballroom
|Billings, United States
|Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Welcome To Rockville
|Jacksonville, United States
|Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Fort Rock
|Fort Lauderdale, United States
|Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Masquerade
|Atlanta, United States
|Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Mill and Mine
|Knoxville, United States
|Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Carolina Rebellion
|Charlotte, United States
|Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 3:00PM
|FM99 Lunatic Luau
|Virginia Beach, United States
|Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Dome at Oakdale Theatre
|Wallingford, United States
|Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Sherman Theater
|Stroudsburg, United States
|Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Town Ballroom
|Buffalo, United States
|Friday, May 11, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Topgolf Live
|Nashville, United States
|Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Northern Invasion
|Somerset, United States
|Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
|Sioux City, United States
|Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Club Five at the U.S. Cellular Center
|Cedar Rapids, United States
|Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 9:00AM
|"105.7 The X" Spring Fling
|Peoria, United States
|Friday, May 18, 2018 at 12:00PM
|Rock on the Range
|Columbus, United States
|Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 12:30PM
|MMRBQ 2018 Music Festival
|Camden, United States
|Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Signal
|Chattanooga, United States
|Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|New Daisy Theatre
|Memphis, United States
|Friday, May 25, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Rocklahoma
|Pryor, United States
|Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 2:30PM
|BFD 2018
|Dallas, United States
|Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Cotillion Ballroom
|Wichita, United States
|Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Seven Flags Event Center
|Clive, United States
|Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Boulder Theater
|Boulder, United States
|Friday, June 1, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Bourbon Theatre
|Lincoln, United States
|Thursday, July 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Rock USA
|Oshkosh, United States