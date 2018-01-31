Stone Temple Pilots to release new album in March

Stone Temple Pilots have confirmed that their new album will launch on March 16.

The self-titled record will be the band’s first with new vocalist Jeff Gutt, who was unveiled as the frontman at a private show at the Troubadour in Los Angeles in November last year. They marked the announcement with new track Meadow.

Guitarist Dean DeLeo says: “We are thrilled about what lies ahead. The best way for us to honour our past is to keep making new music.”

In December, Stone Temple Pilots announced a US tour along with festival dates for later this year – and bassist Robert DeLeo says they’ll use the live shows to celebrate the band’s long career.

He says: “With so much time and experience gone by in life, we feel compelled to dig back into a 30-year catalogue and really try to reflect and choose what songs haven’t been performed live.

“We want to give people who have come to see us in the past a chance to hear something they haven’t heard before at previous STP shows. We want to celebrate this time in our lives with our performances.”

Stone Temple Pilots is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

The Stone Temple Pilots cover

Stone Temple Pilots tracklist

Middle Of Nowhere Guilty Meadow Just A Little Lie Six Eight Thought She’d Be Mine Roll Me Under Never Enough The Art Of Letting Go Finest Hour Good Shoes Reds & Blues

Tour Dates

Friday, March 2, 2018 at 7:00PM The Canyon Santa Clarita Santa Clarita, United States Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 5:00PM Rhythm, Wine, & Brews Experience 2018 Indio, United States Sunday, March 4, 2018 at 7:00PM The Observatory North Park San Diego, United States Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 7:00PM The Rose Pasadena, United States Friday, March 9, 2018 at 7:00PM House of Blues Las Vegas, United States Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 7:00PM The Marquee Phoenix, United States Monday, March 12, 2018 at 7:00PM The Fillmore San Francisco, United States Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 7:00PM Ace Of Spades Sacramento, United States Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 7:00PM Roseland Theater Portland, United States Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PM Knitting Factory Boise, United States Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 7:00PM Pub Station Ballroom Billings, United States Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00PM Welcome To Rockville Jacksonville, United States Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 7:00PM Fort Rock Fort Lauderdale, United States Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 7:00PM The Masquerade Atlanta, United States Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 7:00PM The Mill and Mine Knoxville, United States Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00PM Carolina Rebellion Charlotte, United States Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 3:00PM FM99 Lunatic Luau Virginia Beach, United States Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 7:00PM The Dome at Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, United States Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 7:00PM Sherman Theater Stroudsburg, United States Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 7:00PM Town Ballroom Buffalo, United States Friday, May 11, 2018 at 7:00PM The Cowan Nashville, United States Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 7:00PM Northern Invasion Somerset, United States Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 7:00PM Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City Sioux City, United States Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 7:00PM Club Five at the U.S. Cellular Center Cedar Rapids, United States Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 9:00AM "105.7 The X" Spring Fling Peoria, United States Friday, May 18, 2018 at 12:00PM Rock on the Range Columbus, United States Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 12:30PM MMRBQ 2018 Music Festival Camden, United States Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 7:00PM The Signal Chattanooga, United States Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 7:00PM New Daisy Theatre Memphis, United States Friday, May 25, 2018 at 7:00PM Rocklahoma Pryor, United States Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 2:30PM BFD 2018 Dallas, United States Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 7:00PM Cotillion Ballroom Wichita, United States Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 7:00PM Seven Flags Event Center Clive, United States Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 7:00PM Boulder Theater Boulder, United States Friday, June 1, 2018 at 7:00PM Bourbon Theatre Lincoln, United States Thursday, July 12, 2018 at 7:00PM Rock USA Oshkosh, United States

