Stone Temple Pilots to release new album in March

Stone Temple Pilots have confirmed that their new album will launch on March 16.
The self-titled record will be the band’s first with new vocalist Jeff Gutt, who was unveiled as the frontman at a private show at the Troubadour in Los Angeles in November last year. They marked the announcement with new track Meadow.
Guitarist Dean DeLeo says: “We are thrilled about what lies ahead. The best way for us to honour our past is to keep making new music.”
In December, Stone Temple Pilots announced a US tour along with festival dates for later this year – and bassist Robert DeLeo says they’ll use the live shows to celebrate the band’s long career.
He says: “With so much time and experience gone by in life, we feel compelled to dig back into a 30-year catalogue and really try to reflect and choose what songs haven’t been performed live.
“We want to give people who have come to see us in the past a chance to hear something they haven’t heard before at previous STP shows. We want to celebrate this time in our lives with our performances.”
Stone Temple Pilots is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.
Stone Temple Pilots tracklist
- Middle Of Nowhere
- Guilty
- Meadow
- Just A Little Lie
- Six Eight
- Thought She’d Be Mine
- Roll Me Under
- Never Enough
- The Art Of Letting Go
- Finest Hour
- Good Shoes
- Reds & Blues
