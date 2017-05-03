Listen to new Motionless In White track Rats

Motionless In White have released an audio stream of their new track Rats.

The song features on the band’s new album Graveyard Shift which will launch on May 5 via Roadrunner Records. It’s the follow-up to 2014’s Reincarnate.

Speaking with Metal Hammer last month, frontman Chris Cerulli revealed he had longterm plans for Motionless In White – and hoped to one day headline the Download festival.

He said: “If the band ended today, there’s still clearly these things we want to accomplish.

“This year we’re doing the Main Stage at Download, and that’s such a huge moment for us. The ambition is to be headliners in a couple of years.”

The cover art for Graveyard Shift, which can be seen below, was selected from more than 2000 competition entries in partnership with Creative Allies, with Crystal Johnson’s design coming top.

Motionless In White are currently on the road across North America and will return to Europe in June in support of Graveyard Shift, which can now be pre-ordered.

Motionless In White Graveyard Shift tracklist

Rats Queen For Queen Necessary Evil (Featuring Korn’s Jonathan Davis) Soft Untouchable Not My Type: Dead As Fuck 2 The Ladder Voices LOUD (Fuck It) 570 Hourglass Eternally Yours

May 03: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH

May 05: Nashville War Memorial Auditorium, TN

May 07: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 14: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 19: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

Jun 05: Luxembourg The A’s Mayhem, Luxembourg

Jun 06: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Jun 09: Derby Download Festival, UK

Jun 12: Paris Petit Bain, France

Jun 13: Lyon Longlive Rockfest, France

Jun 14: Milan Circolo Magnolia, Italy

Jun 16: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 19: Stasbourg La Laiterie, France

Jun 20: Worgl Komma, Austria

Jun 22: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 23-24: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

