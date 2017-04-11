Motionless In White plot Download headline slot

Motionless In White vocalist Chris Cerulli says his ambition is to one day headline Download.

The band will play at the UK festival in June this year – and Cerulli says he has big plans for the future.

He tells the new issue of Metal Hammer: “If the band ended today, there’s still clearly these things we want to accomplish.

“This year we’re doing the Main Stage at Download, and that’s such a huge moment for us. The ambition is to be headliners in a couple of years.”

Motionless In White will release their fourth album Graveyard Shift on May 5 via Roadrunner Records and Cerulli says their long-term plan is to keep going – for at least another 10 years.

He explains: “On our home Warped tour show that we played in northeast Pennsylvania, I stated that we’re going to be a band for another 10 years.

“It wasn’t that we hope to be – it was, ‘We’re gonna celebrate our 20th anniversary in 10 years from now.’ That’s the bold statement I made for myself, and I’m going to accomplish that goal.”

Apr 11: Omaha Sokol Auditorium, NE

Apr 12: Kansas City Arvest Bank Theatre, MO

Apr 14: Indianapolis Egyptian Room, IN

Apr 15: Columbus Express Live, OH

Apr 16: Toronto The Danforth Music Hall, ON

Apr 18: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Apr 19: Albany Palace Theatre, NY

Apr 21: baltimore Rams Head Live!, MD

Apr 22: Stroudsburg Sherman Theater, PA

Apr 23: Worcester The Palladium, WA

Apr 25: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Apr 26: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Apr 28: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Apr 29: JacksonvilleWelcome To Rockville, FL

Apr 30: Fort Meyers Fort Rock, FL

May 02: Birmingham Iron City Live, AL

May 03: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH

May 05: Nashville War Memorial Auditorium, TN

May 07: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 14: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 19: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

Jun 05: Luxembourg The A’s Mayhem, Luxembourg

Jun 06: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Jun 09: Derby Download Festival, UK

Jun 12: Paris Petit Bain, France

Jun 13: Lyon Longlive Rockfest, France

Jun 14: Milan Circolo Magnolia, Italy

Jun 16: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 19: Stasbourg La Laiterie, France

Jun 20: Worgl Komma, Austria

Jun 22: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 23-24: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

