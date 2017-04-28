Mastodon to headline Metal Hammer Golden Gods 2017

Mastodon will headline this year’s Metal Hammer Golden Gods with Orange Amplification.

Brann Dailor, Brent Hinds, Bill Kelliher and Troy Sanders have just released one of the year’s most critically acclaimed albums in Emperor Of Sand – and now they’ll join Orange Goblin, Clutch and Avatar at the 15th annual event at London’s IndigO2 at The O2 on Monday, June 12, which will be hosted by Fozzy frontman and WWE megastar Chris Jericho.

Metal Hammer editor Merlin Alderslade says: “We told you we had something special planned – and trust us when we say this is going to be very special indeed.

“We wanted to bring something truly one-off to the IndigO2 as a way to say thank you to our amazing readers for the support they’ve shown us this year.

“Mastodon are not just one of the biggest bands we’ve ever had play our awards, but one of the greatest metal bands of this or any era.

“Expect minds to be blown, heads to be banged and beers to be raised. See you down the front.”

A limited number of tickets are now available for just £10 and are being sold on a first come, first served basis. Once they’re gone, they’re gone! Buy them here - but be quick!

Voting is now underway with fans able to register their favourites by visiting the Metal Hammer Golden Gods website. See the full list of nominations below.

Editorial-chosen awards include Riff Lord presented by Century Media, Defender Of The Faith presented by Orange Amplification, Album Of The Year, Icon, Inspiration, Spirit Of Hammer and The Golden God.

Metal Hammer Golden Gods full list of nominees

Best New Band

Zeal & Ardor

Venom Prison

Brutai

Puppy

Ocean Grove

Best Underground Band

Perturbator

Neurosis

Royal Thunder

Pallbearer

Anaal Nathrakh

Best UK Band

Bury Tomorrow

Architects

While She Sleeps

Tesseract

Orange Goblin

Best International Band presented by Nuclear Blast

Metallica

Opeth

Alter Bridge

Avenged Sevenfold

Korn

Breakthrough

Code Orange

Creeper

Oathbreaker

Ho99o9

Avatar

Best Live Band

Steel Panther

Letlive

Killswitch Engage

Mastodon

Ghost

Dimebag Darrell ‘Shredder’

Joel O’ Keeffe (Airbourne)

Kiko Loureiro (Megadeth)

Phil Manansala (Of Mice & Men)

Ben Bruce (Asking Alexandria)

Ben Weinman (The Dillinger Escape Plan)

Best Independent Label

Nuclear Blast

Cooking Vinyl

Deathwish

Season Of Mist

Basick

Game Of The Year

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

Overwatch

Mass Effect: Andromeda

Iron Maiden: The Legacy Of The Beast

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard