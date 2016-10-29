Metallica’s Hardwired Halloween masks revealed

Metallica have asked fans to share pictures of them wearing the band’s spooky Hardwired… To Self-Destruct Halloween masks.

The limited edition masks are available now from select independent record stores, each coming with a code that allows fans to hear new track Atlas, Rise! 30 minutes before anyone else when it launches at 3pm EST on October 31.

Metallica say: “Heading out to your local record store to get your hands on a Hardwired mask? Make sure to post a photo of you wearing it with the clever hashtag #MetallicaMask. We’ll repost some of our favourites.”

See several shots of the mask below.

This week, Metallica released a short clip of Atlas, Rise! on their website. It’s the third track lifted from their upcoming 10th studio album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct – which will launch on November 18 on 2CDs along with a deluxe edition featuring a third disc.

Metallica previously released Hardwired and Moth Into Flame from the follow-up to 2008’s Death Magnetic.

Metallica are on tour, with dates lined up through into 2017.

The Hardwired... To Self-Destruct cover

Metallica Hardwired… To Self-Destruct tracklist

Disc1

Hardwired Atlas, Rise! Now That We’re Dead Moth Into Flame Am I Savage? Halo On Fire

Disc2

Confusion Dream No More ManUNkind Here Comes Revenge Murder One Spit Out The Bone

Oct 29: Quito Parque Bicentenario, Ecuador

Nov 01: Bogota Hipodromo de los Andes, Colombia

Nov 03: Guatemala City Estadio Cementos Progreso, Guatemala

Nov 05: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea

Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 25-26: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil

Mar 31,-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina

Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile

