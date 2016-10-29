Metallica’s Hardwired Halloween masks revealed

Metallica have asked fans to share pictures of them wearing the band’s spooky Hardwired… To Self-Destruct Halloween masks.
The limited edition masks are available now from select independent record stores, each coming with a code that allows fans to hear new track Atlas, Rise! 30 minutes before anyone else when it launches at 3pm EST on October 31.
Metallica say: “Heading out to your local record store to get your hands on a Hardwired mask? Make sure to post a photo of you wearing it with the clever hashtag #MetallicaMask. We’ll repost some of our favourites.”
See several shots of the mask below.
This week, Metallica released a short clip of Atlas, Rise! on their website. It’s the third track lifted from their upcoming 10th studio album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct – which will launch on November 18 on 2CDs along with a deluxe edition featuring a third disc.
Metallica previously released Hardwired and Moth Into Flame from the follow-up to 2008’s Death Magnetic.
Metallica are on tour, with dates lined up through into 2017.
- Download 2017 early bird weekend tickets on sale now
- Sepultura reveal details of new album Machine Messiah
- Watch Korn perform Insane live
- We Are Harlot 'blindsided' by Worsnop Asking Alexandria return
Metallica Hardwired… To Self-Destruct tracklist
Disc1
- Hardwired
- Atlas, Rise!
- Now That We’re Dead
- Moth Into Flame
- Am I Savage?
- Halo On Fire
Disc2
- Confusion
- Dream No More
- ManUNkind
- Here Comes Revenge
- Murder One
- Spit Out The Bone
Metallica tour dates 2016-17 so far
Oct 29: Quito Parque Bicentenario, Ecuador
Nov 01: Bogota Hipodromo de los Andes, Colombia
Nov 03: Guatemala City Estadio Cementos Progreso, Guatemala
Nov 05: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica
Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea
Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China
Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Mar 25-26: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil
Mar 31,-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina
Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile