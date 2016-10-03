Metallica don’t mind paying ‘extra dime’ to make album a double

Metallica frontman James Hetfield says the band didn’t mind paying the extra 10 cents per copy it’s cost them to make Hardwired… To Self-Destruct a double-disc release.

Despite consisting of just 12 tracks, the total running time clocked in beyond the maximum capacity of a single vinyl disc, and close to that of a CD.

So the follow-up to 2008’s Death Magnetic will arrive on November 18 in twin format, with a deluxe edition featuring a third disc.

Hetfield tells Sixx Sense: “There’s 12 songs, and they’re not all three-and-a-half minutes like Hardwired was.

“There’s some long stuff on there, and there’s some short stuff and some medium stuff. Metallica gets diverse, and we love that.

“I think maximum is 75 or 80 minutes, and then the sound quality starts to suffer, on vinyl especially. I think CD-wise, there’s a max on that too.”

He continues: “We want it to sound good – at the end of the day we’ve got a bunch of songs that we love.

“So that’s what has to happen. For the extra dime it costs to make it a double, we think it’s very worth it.”

Metallica have announced a handful of tour dates, with more to be confirmed in due course. But Hetfield says they won’t manage to visit all the places they’d want to.

He reports: “I would love to be able to play anywhere and everywhere we can – but as far as sanity, body, health and spirit goes, we have to take care of ourselves.

“We want to be as potent and sharp as possible, so it’s going be shorter and smarter and more potent. Where are are now, we’re not going be playing every backyard.

“Hopefully people will be able to travel and enjoy the whole package that comes along with it.”

Metallica share 'tales from tour'

Oct 22: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 23: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 26: San Juan Coliseo De Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico

Oct 29: Quito Parque Bicentenario, Ecuador

Nov 01: Bogota Hipodromo De Los Andes, Columbia

Nov 03: Guatemala City Estadio Cementos Progreso, Guatemala

Nov 05: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

Mar 25-26: Lollapalooza Brasil

Mar 31-Apr 01: Lollapalooza Argentina

Apr 01-02: Lollapalooza Chile

Metallica's epic journey from Death Magnetic to Hardwired... To Self-Destruct