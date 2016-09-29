Metallica would welcome Coachella slot

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich says he’d like the band to play a set a Coachella at some point in the future.

Asked by the BBC’s Matt Everitt what’s left for Metallica to achieve in their careers, the sticksman says: “At this point, it’s just staying together, longevity. I tell you what, we’ve never played Coachella – that would be fun to do one day.”

When asked if they’d say yes if approached by organisers of the Californian festival, Ulrich responds: “Absolutely. If we can still keep buzzing around and continue to have one foot in relevance and one foot in the future.”

“Then at the same time, when you’re 35 years into what you’re doing, there has to be at least an acknowledgement of the past – we struggle with that quite a bit.”

Ulrich explains: “For maybe the first couple of decades of our career we were maybe fearful of repetition so when Rick Rubin showed up in our lives about 10 years ago, he sat us down and basically encouraged us to feel good about our past and to embrace it and maybe even borrow from it.”

When asked what he thought people’s preconceptions of Metallica were, Ulrich adds: “That we live and breathe super heavy metal 24-hours a day and that we have devil horns coming out of our foreheads.

“That whole thing about us being the metal guys that eat metal for breakfast. We’re pretty chilled, normal dudes with a vast outlook on music – from jazz to classical, to pop to reggae. Metal is kind of what we gravitate towards and what we play, but most of us are borderline civilised people.”

Metallica’s 10th album Hardwired…To Self-Destruct is released on November 18 via the band’s own Blackened Recordings label, while they were recently confirmed as part of the lineup for the 2017 Lollapalooza festivals in Brazil, Chile and Argentina.

Prior to those dates next year, they’ll play two shows at the Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, California, in October, before embarking on a tour of Latin America.

They played an intimate show at New York’s Webster Hall this week for their fan club members.

Oct 22: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 23: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 26: San Juan Coliseo De Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico

Oct 29: Quito Parque Bicentenario, Ecuador

Nov 01: Bogota Hipodromo De Los Andes, Columbia

Nov 03: Guatemala City Estadio Cementos Progreso, Guatemala

Nov 05: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

Mar 25-26: Lollapalooza Brasil

Mar 31-Apr 01: Lollapalooza Argentina

Apr 01-02: Lollapalooza Chile

New Metallica track Murder One is a tribute to Lemmy