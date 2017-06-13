Listen to new CKY track Head For A Breakdown

CKY have released a stream of their new track titled Head For A Breakdown.

It’s taken from the band’s upcoming record The Phoenix which will launch on June 16 via eOne Music.

It follows the video for Days Of Self Destruction, which featured a guest appearance from Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds, and Replaceable, the first track from the record.

Guitarist and vocalist Chad I Ginsburg tells Consequence Of Sound: “Head for a Breakdown seemed to write itself. In a sense, it’s a song about taking things too far when you darn right know it won’t end well but you do it anyway. Go figure.

“The mid solo section is an epic break unlike any we have done in the past. Very proud of this song.”

CKY have live dates planned throughout the summer, including shows on the Vans Warped Tour. Find a full list of their shows below.

CKY The Phoenix tracklist

Replaceable Days Of Self Destruction Unknown Enemy Head For A Breakdown The Other Ones Wiping Off The Dead Lies From You Better Than Get Even

Jun 05: Ottawa Babylon, ON

Jun 06: Toronto Virgin Mobile Mod Club, ON

Jun 08: Sault Ste Marie Canadian Nightclub, ON

Jun 09: Thunder Bay Crocks, ON

Jun 10: Winnipeg Park Theatre, MB

Jun 11: Saskatoon Event Centre, SK

Jun 12: Edmonton The Needle, AB

Jun 13: Calgary Dickens Pub, AB

Jun 14: Vancouver Rickshaw Theater, BC

Jun 16: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA

Jun 17: Salem Oregon State Fairgrounds, OR

Jun 21: Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Park, NM

Jun 22: Phoenix Fear Farm Festival Grounds, AZ

Jun 23: Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel, NV

Jun 24: Salt Lake City Utah State Fairpark, UT

Jun 25: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Jun 27: Nashville The Fairgrounds, TN

Jun 28: Metairie The Shrine On Airline, LA

Jun 29: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA

Jun 30: Orlando Tinker Field, FL

Jul 01: St Petersburg Vinoy park, FL

Jul 02: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 04: Wilmington Legion Stadium, NC

Jul 06: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 07: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 08: Wantagh Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 09: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 10: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 11: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre, VA

Jul 12: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 13: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheatre, NY

Jul 14: Burgettstown Keybank Pavilion, PA

Jul 15: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 16: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jul 18: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 19: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 20: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 21: Auburn Hills The Palace, MI

Jul 22: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 23: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN

Jul 24: Milwaukee Henry Maier Festival Park, WI

Jul 26: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 27: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre, KS

Jul 28: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX

Jul 29: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Jul 30: Houston NRG Park, TX

Aug 01: Las Cruces State university Intramural Field, NM

Aug 04: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium Parking Lot, CA

Aug 06: Pomona Fairplex Park, CA

Oct 01: Melbourne Festival Hall, Australia

