Listen to new CKY track Replaceable

CKY have released a stream of their new track Replaceable.

It’s taken from the band’s upcoming album The Phoenix which will launch on June 16 via eOne Music – and follows the video for Days Of Self Destruction which featured a guest appearance from Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds.

Guitarist and vocalist Chad I Ginsburg tells Loudwire: “Replaceable is a rockin’ track. F–king solid. I would say it is generally about anyone that gets in your way, holds you back or slows your potential with their own blatant insecurity, fears or sickness – individuals who you are ultimately and knowingly covering for as they selfishly sabotage you. And then realising how much better you can be without any losers or life suckers as obstacles. Rock’n’roll power. Onward. Strength from within.”

The Phoenix is CKY’s first album since 2009’s Carver City, with Ginsburg previously saying that “any of the bad mojo in this band is gone, as well as any of the bad habits we’d developed over the years.”

He added: “We all got lost in a bit too much drinking and all types of things, but that’s out of the way now. We got a chance to grow up and we’re happier people. Now, we’re so clear—the music is just flowing directly through us without having to sort through all that bullshit.

“We’re so focused. We’ve never had more love for what we’re doing. Being able to play music, our appreciation for it now is just far greater.

“At some point, you think you deserve what you have – you really don’t. We’re very aware of what we do and how lucky we are. That gratitude is just coming through in the vibe of the whole band now.”

CKY have live dates planned throughout the summer, including shows on the Vans Warped Tour.

CKY The Phoenix tracklist

Replaceable Days Of Self Destruction Unknown Enemy Head For A Breakdown The Other Ones Wiping Off The Dead Lies From You Better Than Get Even

Jun 05: Ottawa Babylon, ON

Jun 06: Toronto Virgin Mobile Mod Club, ON

Jun 08: Sault Ste Marie Canadian Nightclub, ON

Jun 09: Thunder Bay Crocks, ON

Jun 10: Winnipeg Park Theatre, MB

Jun 11: Saskatoon Event Centre, SK

Jun 12: Edmonton The Needle, AB

Jun 13: Calgary Dickens Pub, AB

Jun 14: Vancouver Rickshaw Theater, BC

Jun 16: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA

Jun 17: Salem Oregon State Fairgrounds, OR

Jun 21: Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Park, NM

Jun 22: Phoenix Fear Farm Festival Grounds, AZ

Jun 23: Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel, NV

Jun 24: Salt Lake City Utah State Fairpark, UT

Jun 25: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Jun 27: Nashville The Fairgrounds, TN

Jun 28: Metairie The Shrine On Airline, LA

Jun 29: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA

Jun 30: Orlando Tinker Field, FL

Jul 01: St Petersburg Vinoy park, FL

Jul 02: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 04: Wilmington Legion Stadium, NC

Jul 06: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 07: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 08: Wantagh Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 09: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 10: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 11: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre, VA

Jul 12: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 13: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheatre, NY

Jul 14: Burgettstown Keybank Pavilion, PA

Jul 15: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 16: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jul 18: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 19: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 20: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 21: Auburn Hills The Palace, MI

Jul 22: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 23: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN

Jul 24: Milwaukee Henry Maier Festival Park, WI

Jul 26: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 27: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre, KS

Jul 28: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX

Jul 29: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Jul 30: Houston NRG Park, TX

Aug 01: Las Cruces State university Intramural Field, NM

Aug 04: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium Parking Lot, CA

Aug 06: Pomona Fairplex Park, CA

Oct 01: Melbourne Festival Hall, Australia

