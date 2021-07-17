Lisa Gerrard and Jules Maxwell release mesmeric video for Orion (The Weary Huntsman)

Dead Can Dance frontwoman Lisa Gerrard and DCD member Jules Maxwell have released a mesmeric video for their new single Orion (The Weary Huntsman) which you can watch below.

The song is taken from the pari's recent album Burn which is available now through Atlantic Curve Records.

The new video was created by David Daniels who has created motion graphic design, art direction and projections for Roger Waters The Wall in Berlin and Led Zeppelin O2 concert, in addition to animated films showcased at Paris' Pompidou Centre, the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte, Reina Sofia, Madrid and film festivals around the world.



"This video is composed of hundreds of photos from personal archive, overlaid and digitally treated, then overlaid again and again in an attempt to create an active painting, that moves from black and white to colour. A walk as such through a forest," says Daniels.



"I could always hear how this track could evolve in a huge way sonically, and I was allowed the freedom to explore that. Lisa and Jules created a stunning, almost lullaby-type song, and we aimed to maintain that innocent beauty while also expanding the track sonically," says Burn producer James Chapman.

Get Burn.