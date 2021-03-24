Liquid Tension Experiment release new video for breakneck Hypersonic

Instrumental prog supergoup Liquid Tension Experiment have released a video for their brand new single Hypersonic. The song is taken from their upcoming album, LTE3, the band's first new album for 22 years, which is now going to be released through InsideOut Music on April 16.

“I think I heard the guys saying, ‘let’s get more nuts with the opening riffs than we did on the previous albums.’ For me it’s time to pull out the Stick – the only way I have a chance to keep up," laughs Tony Levin. "Our usual plan is enacted here - blazing fast sections lead to melodic areas you want to sing along with but can’t because there are so many twists and turns."

“I remember how this one started - Petrucci head down at the guitar bringing this crazy riff to life, and things proceeding with great inspiration after that," adds Jordan Rudess. "Sometimes inspiration takes you on a ride and the whole chromatic moving section with chordal variation rushed out of all of us. This piece also features a totally written counterpoint thing at 4:10. Add some mad unisons and some Levin inspired, Zappa-like madness and you have a tune called ‘Hypersonic!’”

Liquid Tension Experiment have previously released a video for Beating The Odds and The Passage Of Time.

LTE3 will be available as a limited deluxe hot pink 3LP+2CD+Blu-ray box set (including poster and four art cards), Blu-ray includes a 5.1 surround mix with visuals, and full band interview from the studio, limited 2CD+Blu-ray artbook, limited 2CD digipak, gatefold black 2LP+CD and digital album (2CD).

Pre-order LTE3.