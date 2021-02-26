Liquid Tension Experiment get anthemic in new video for Beating The Odds

Instrumental prog supergoup Liquid Tension Experiment have released a video for their brand new single Beating The Odds. The song is taken from their upcoming album, LTE3, the band's first new album for 22 years, which is released through InsideOut Music on March 23.

“Beating The Odds is the 2nd song we wrote in the LTE3 sessions," says drummer Mike Portnoy. "I jokingly referred to it as 'the feel-good song of the Pandemic' in the studio as it has a very upbeat happy feel to it... but also takes a few cool musical twists & turns ranging from the glorious melodic chorus & end vamp to the dark driving solo sections."

“Starts with an off-step riff, kind of like walking upstairs backward, but at the repeat you get it.," adds bassist Tony Levin. "Then it opens up into 'anthem land'. Later there are unison bass lines where both Jordan and John got flangy sounds that work well with the bass. Mike’s unstoppable energy is evident here, and we’ve got more fantastic J&J solos. At only five and a half minutes we start fading out… a short song by our standards. But we’re just getting warmed up.”

LTE3 will be available as a limited deluxe hot pink 3LP+2CD+Blu-ray Box Set (including poster and four art cards), Blu-ray includes a 5.1 surround mix with visuals, and full band interview from the studio, limited 2CD+Blu-ray artbook, limited 2CD digipak, gatefold black 2LP+CD and digital album (2CD).

Liquid Tension Experiment have previously released a video for The Passage Of Time.

Pre-order LTE3.