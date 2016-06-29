Linkin Park ready to move album plans ‘into the next gear’

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda has issued a studio update as the band continue work on the follow-up to 2014’s The Hunting Party.

Last month, he discussed the challenge of juggling “too many sounds” on the as-yet-untitled album. And he’s now checked in to report that he’s now ready to “get into experimentation mode.”

Shinoda says: “I had an epiphany today about the album. Right now, in the studio, the foundations of the songs are there – I think it’s time to shift into the next gear.

“Let’s discover the voice of this album. I want to get into experimentation mode, get weirder, and record more live instruments.

“I said at the beginning, I want this album to be our best. Let’s do this.”

Shinoda has also released a 360° video where he guides viewers around the studio, giving them a behind-the-scenes look at the complex.

As for a release date for the album, he says: “Timeline is a tricky thing – we’re not sure at this point when the album’s going to come out. I know at one point I said second part of this year.

“We’re doing our best. If it takes a little extra time to make some great stuff, then that’s what we do.”

