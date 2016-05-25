Linkin Park struggle with ‘too many sounds’ in studio

Linkin Park have released a video clip shot during studio sessions for their seventh album, in which Mike Shinoda discusses the challenge of dealing with “too many sounds.”

The band started work on the follow-up to 2014’s The Hunting Party in December, and Shinoda said last month that the material was “personal and revealing.”

In the video he tells his workmates: “As we go you’re going to hear a lot of layers, maybe too many. There’s going to be way too many sounds, but we’re going to sort through our favourite combinations.”

But he adds: “It’s a good problem to have.”

Shinoda – who mentions collaborators in the clip but doesn’t provide details – last year suggested the album could feature guest appearances from hip-hop artists.

