Linkin Park struggle with ‘too many sounds’ in studio

By Metal Hammer  

Mike Shinoda discusses challenge of “too many sounds” as Linkin Park work on 7th album

Linkin Park have released a video clip shot during studio sessions for their seventh album, in which Mike Shinoda discusses the challenge of dealing with “too many sounds.”

The band started work on the follow-up to 2014’s The Hunting Party in December, and Shinoda said last month that the material was “personal and revealing.”

In the video he tells his workmates: “As we go you’re going to hear a lot of layers, maybe too many. There’s going to be way too many sounds, but we’re going to sort through our favourite combinations.”

But he adds: “It’s a good problem to have.”

Shinoda – who mentions collaborators in the clip but doesn’t provide details – last year suggested the album could feature guest appearances from hip-hop artists.

