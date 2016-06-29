Testament to release Brotherhood Of The Snake in October

Testament guitarist Eric Peterson has confirmed that their 11th album Brotherhood Of The Snake will be released in October.

He says they finished recording the album before they headed out on their current European tour and reports fans can expect an “epic” record.

Peterson tells Metal Maniac Video Magazine: “The new record will be out on October 28. It’s finished, recorded, done and now on its way to Andy Sneap to get mixed.”

Asked what fans can expect from the follow-up to 2012’s Dark Roots Of Earth, Peterson says: “Really good metal – it’s going to be a really good record.

“It’s very diverse, epic – there’s nothing on there that breathes commercial and I think for 30 years of recording music and trying different formulas, I think we’ve found a formula that is very metal.”

Earlier this year, Testament frontman Chuck Billy said the Brotherhood Of The Snake was inspired by the connection between religion and aliens.

Testament are on the road across Europe and will return to the UK with Amon Amarth and Grand Magus later this year.

Jun 29: Vilnius Loftas, Lithuania

Jul 01: Helsingfors Tuska Festival, Finland

Jul 14: Balingen Bang Your Head Open Air, Germany

Jul 15: Bernsdorf Dong Open Air, Germany

Jul 23: Tolmin Metaldays, Slovenia

Aug 19: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze Open Air Festival, Germany

Aug 20: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

Aug 21: Saint Noiff Motocultur, France

Oct 31: Manchester Academy

Nov 01: Glasgow O2 ABC

Nov 02: Dublin Vicar Street

Nov 04: London Roundhouse

Nov 05: Birmingham O2 Academy

