Linkin Park Mike creates charity Stormtrooper

A custom Star Wars Stormtrooper created by Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda is up for grabs on eBay.

The 6ft statue features paintings of characters Yoda, Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Darth Vader, Princess Leia and more. It’s part of the Art Awakens exhibit which is raising money for children’s charity UNICEF through original Stars Wars artwork and prints.

Shinoda says: “Like most people my age, the original trilogy was a cornerstone of my adolescent experience. There’s an overwhelming sense of nostalgia whenever I see anything related to those films. This piece is a collection of my favourite memories of the film, the moments and characters that remind me of being a kid.”

Shinoda’s Stormtrooper is currently on display at Gallery1988 in Hollywood and is valued at between $15,000 and $20,000. The artist has also signed the figure.

Bidding closes on November 23.

Linkin Park said in September they were close to getting started on the follow-up to 2014’s The Hunting Party. Frontman Chester Bennington this month stepped down from his role in Stone Temple Pilots.