Shinoda set for Linkin Park writing sessions

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda has revealed he’ll soon take part in writing sessions for the follow-up to 2014’s The Hunting Party.

And although he won’t discuss how it might sound, he’s hinted it could feature hip-hop guests, possibly Kendrick Lamar.

Shinoda tells NME that he’s “starting to work out some ideas” and continues: “I have no idea what it’ll sound like yet. It won’t sound like The Hunting Party – we like to surprise people.”

His London sessions are set to include an unnamed collaborator. But discussing his “hip-hop nerd” status, Shinoda says of Lamar: “Chester Bennington and I were talking the other day about how great his recent two records are.

“We were specifically talking about the artistry of his records, that I feel is something that’s starting to emerge in hip-hop.”

He describes Lamar’s work as “complex, colourful, deep and politically charged” – and asked whether he’d like to stage a collaboration he replies: “Yeah, sure.”

