Electric Callboy hit the apex of their dance-metal era with floor-filling new album Tanzneid: “It may not represent a dramatic reinvention, but it doesn’t need to”

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Electric Callboy’s rise remains one of metal’s most fascinating transformations. Over the last few years, the Germans have gone from metalcore oddballs with a love of early 00s club anthems to Download main stage arrivals, collecting viral hits and collaborations with Babymetal along the way.

The catalyst was 2022’s Tekkno, an album that turned a novelty act into one of metal’s hottest properties. It leaves Tanzneid with a sizeable challenge: proving lightning can strike twice.

Fortunately, the album arrives with all the subtlety of an air horn, doubling down on everything that has carried Electric Callboy this far. The title track, translating to ‘dance envy’, erupts in a rush of electro trance hooks and brutal riffs like a brawl in a Berlin nightclub at 3am, but its secret weapon is a chorus so shamelessly infectious it could have been lifted from a forgotten Eurodance classic.

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Hypercharged and Elevator Operator lean into EC’s gift for turning the sort of trance pop nonsense that once filled Ministry Of Sound compilations into bona fide festival anthems. Hypercharged opens with the cartoonish energy of Aqua’s Barbie Girl before slamming the accelerator through the floor and disappearing into a whirlwind of guitar riffs, clubland excess and clean-sung choruses.

Meanwhile, Elevator Operator is gloriously daft, pairing rubbery synths and rap metal bounce with a chorus that feels like a TikTok dance craze waiting to happen. It’s the sort of hook most bands would be embarrassed to write and most would kill to have.