Addiction, Doris, Riots and Tub Tarts: An A-Z Of Metallica
Features
By Paul Brannigan ( Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer )
Published
Your alphabetical guide to the world’s biggest metal band
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Your alphabetical guide to the world’s biggest metal band