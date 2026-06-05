Linkin Park tease details of a new Unshatter movie inside European tour t-shirts

Linkin Park are teasing fans with details of a new movie on their merchandise.

The band, who are currently touring Europe, have printed unshattermovie.com inside their tour T-shirts, which has led to speculation among fans as to what the movie will be about.



Those curious enough to investigate the URL – the name of the domain owner has been protected – will currently see the band's circular logo from 2024 and nothing more.



A sticker can also be spotted in the corner of an Instagram story countdown to their appearance at Rock am Ring in Nürburg, Germany this evening (June 5).

The band – who recruited vocalist Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain in time for their eighth album – recorded a song titled Unshatter which was featured on their 2024 album From Zero and released the following year as a single.



A simple Google search suggests it could be the highly-anticipated filmed show and documentary which took place at the Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil, on November 15, 2024. It was slated to be released the following year but was consequently postponed.



While pulling this story together, an Instagram post from LPLive showing the URL has since been removed.

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Unshatter (Official Visualizer) - Linkin Park - YouTube Watch On

The band's European shows run until June 30, where they play Zürich's Stadion Letzigrund. Catch them at the following shows and festivals.



June 5: Nürburg, Rock am Ring, Germany

June 7: Nuremberg, Rock im Park, Germany

June 9: Vienna, Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

June 11: Munich, Allianz Arena, Germany

June 12: Munich, Allianz Arena, Germany

June 14: Donington Park, Download Festival, England

June 16: Lyon, Groupama Stadium, France

June 19: Santiago de Compostela, O Son do Camiño, Spain

June 21: Lisbon, Rock in Rio Lisboa, Portugal

June 23: Madrid, Auditorio Miguel Ríos, Spain

June 24: Madrid, Auditorio Miguel Ríos, Spain

June 26: Florence, Visarno Arena, Italy

June 28: Werchter, Werchter Parklife, Belgium

June 30: Zürich, Stadion Letzigrund, Switzerland