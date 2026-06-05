Linkin Park tease details of a new Unshatter movie inside European tour t-shirts
Is Unshatter the title of the 2024 concert which was filmed in Brazil?
Linkin Park are teasing fans with details of a new movie on their merchandise.
The band, who are currently touring Europe, have printed unshattermovie.com inside their tour T-shirts, which has led to speculation among fans as to what the movie will be about.
Those curious enough to investigate the URL – the name of the domain owner has been protected – will currently see the band's circular logo from 2024 and nothing more.
A sticker can also be spotted in the corner of an Instagram story countdown to their appearance at Rock am Ring in Nürburg, Germany this evening (June 5).
The band – who recruited vocalist Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain in time for their eighth album – recorded a song titled Unshatter which was featured on their 2024 album From Zero and released the following year as a single.
A simple Google search suggests it could be the highly-anticipated filmed show and documentary which took place at the Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil, on November 15, 2024. It was slated to be released the following year but was consequently postponed.
While pulling this story together, an Instagram post from LPLive showing the URL has since been removed.
The band's European shows run until June 30, where they play Zürich's Stadion Letzigrund. Catch them at the following shows and festivals.
June 5: Nürburg, Rock am Ring, Germany
June 7: Nuremberg, Rock im Park, Germany
June 9: Vienna, Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria
June 11: Munich, Allianz Arena, Germany
June 12: Munich, Allianz Arena, Germany
June 14: Donington Park, Download Festival, England
June 16: Lyon, Groupama Stadium, France
June 19: Santiago de Compostela, O Son do Camiño, Spain
June 21: Lisbon, Rock in Rio Lisboa, Portugal
June 23: Madrid, Auditorio Miguel Ríos, Spain
June 24: Madrid, Auditorio Miguel Ríos, Spain
June 26: Florence, Visarno Arena, Italy
June 28: Werchter, Werchter Parklife, Belgium
June 30: Zürich, Stadion Letzigrund, Switzerland
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Born in 1976 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Simon Young has been a music journalist for twenty-seven years. His fanzine, Hit A Guy With Glasses, enjoyed a one-issue run before he secured a job at Kerrang! in 1999. His writing has also appeared in Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog, and Planet Rock. His first book, So Much For The 30 Year Plan: Therapy? — The Authorised Biography is out now via Jawbone.
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