Linkin Park, the Ramones and The Smashing Pumpkins will receive stars on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2027

Linkin Park, The Smashing Pumpkins and the Ramones are going to represent alternative music on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

The three bands are on the list of names who’ll receive stars on Los Angeles’ Hollywood Boulevard in the Recording category next year, alongside fellow musicians David Guetta, Lil Wayne, Sia, Grandmaster Flash, Marc Shaiman and Karol G.

The 2027 set of inductees, 32 in total, also includes actors Elle and Dakota Fanning, Kate Hudson, Idris Elba, Delroy Lindo and Sam Rockwell, plus Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and comedy duo Cheech And Chong, for their contributions to film.

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Actors Pedro Pascal, David Alan Grier, Adam Scott, Lisa Kudrow, Keke Palmer and Raven-Symoné, presenter Jeff Probst and writer/producer Bill Lawrence will receive stars for their contributions to TV.

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God will receive a star in the Radio category, while actor/comedian Jo Koy, dancer Roberto Bolle and Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger will be in Live Theatre/Live Performance. Race car driver Jimmie Johnson will be added to Sports Entertainment.

Peter Roth, Walk Of Fame Selection Chairman, says that “these 32 extraordinary individuals have each made a lasting impact on audiences around the world through their talent, creativity, and dedication to their craft”.

“We are honoured to recognise their remarkable contributions and look forward to celebrating them as they take their place in Hollywood history,” he adds.

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Linkin Park are one of the best-selling heavy metal bands of all time, their 2000 debut album Hybrid Theory having shipped more than 32 million units worldwide. They also won Grammy Awards in 2002 and 2006. They went on hiatus in 2017, following the death of longtime lead singer Chester Bennington, but reunited with Emily Armstrong on vocals in 2024 and released their comeback album From Zero the same year.

The California band join a select list of hard rock and heavy metal acts to have a star on the walk. Kiss received one in 1999, followed by Ozzy Osbourne in 2002, Alice Cooper in 2003, Mötley Crüe in 2006 and Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash in 2012. Def Leppard had their name added to the walk last year.

The Smashing Pumpkins, founded in Chicago in 1998, have sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and also won two Grammys. Led by singer/guitarist Billy Corgan, they continue to successfully tour and record, their latest album being 2024’s Aghori Mhori Mei.

The Ramones started in New York City in 1974 and released their self-titled debut album in 1976. The album, which has been certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA), was a seminal text in punk rock, inspiring the Sex Pistols, The Clash and others. They disbanded in 1996. In 2014, drummer Tommy Ramone, the last surviving member to have performed on Ramones, died aged 65.

Green Day, pop-punk superstars inspired by the Ramones, received a star on the walk of fame last year.