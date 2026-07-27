Watch previously unseen TV footage of Black Sabbath performing N.I.B. on Beat-Club in 1970

Historic, previously unreleased footage of Black Sabbath playing the classic N.I.B. has been uploaded to the official YouTube channel of the pioneering German music show Beat-Club.

Beat-Club, which ran for 83 episodes between 1965 and December 1972, was broadcast from Bremen, West Germany, and hosted Black Sabbath twice in 1970.

On the first occasion, in June 1970, they played a cover of Carl Perkins' Blue Suede Shoes while the studio's audio and camera levels were being set up, unaware that the performance was being filmed, as well as their own Black Sabbath. They also performed N.I.B., but footage of the latter performance has not been officially released until now.

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It is believed that the footage of N.I.B. wasn't broadcast in 1970 because Ozzy Osbourne made a mistake with the lyrics, singing "Your love for me has got to be true" instead of "Your love for me has got to be real".

Black Sabbath returned to the show in September 1970 to perform two tracks from their second album Paranoid: the title track and Iron Man.

Other bands to appear on Beat-Club during its seven-year run included Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones, Alice Cooper, The Who, The Kinks, Grateful Dead, Fleetwood Mac, King Crimson, the MC5, Mountain, Status Quo, Yes and Santana. The show was syndicated to more than 30 countries, but not to the UK or the US.

"Our idea when we started the programme was that we couldn't please both the mums and dads and the kids too," producer Michael Leckerbusch told Record Mirror in 1970. "So why not do something that appealed exclusively to the kids – even if the adults thought it disgusting?

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"British television fits the Establishment view of things. Young people don't necessarily want to accept that view. And that's what I try to show with Beat-Club."

The show was rebranded as Musikladen in late 1972, which ran until 1978.