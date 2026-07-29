Every Spider-Man movie ranked from worst to best, from Raimi's originals to Brand New Day

First appearing in the hallowed pages of Marvel comics over sixty years ago, Spider-Man has become one of pop culture's most iconic and enduring superheroes. Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, ol' Web Head quickly established himself as a foundational part of Marvel's world, making an eventual transfer into the movie world inevitable.

While Spidey made his feature-length debut in 1977 courtesy of a pilot for the 70s live action TV show, it was Sony's purchasing of the film rights to the character in 1999 that laid the foundation for his legacy on the Big Screen. Since then, we've had no fewer than eleven Spider-Man movies across four entirely difference franchises, making his cinematic journey a rather convoluted one that ranges from the spectacular to the, quite frankly, slightly rubbish.

With latest MCU outing Spider-Man: Brand New Day htting cinemas today, we've ranked all eleven of those 'proper' film adaptations in reverse order of greatness. Note: we've elected to leave the TV pilot by the wayside for this one, and we're not including our friendly neighbourhood hero's numerous appearances in other Marvel outings. You only have so much time in the day.

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11. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Given one of the biggest issues with Spider-Man 3 was there being too many villains to make for a compelling, focused plot, it's baffling as to why Marc Webb's sequel to his own Spidey universe reboot fell into the exact same trap. Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone are both fantastic, arguably packing the best chemistry of any Spider-leads, but they're lost in a convoluted story that introduces Jamie Foxx's unconvincing Electro as chief antagonist while recycling Harry Osbourne's pseudo-Goblin arc from Raimi's three-quel. Plus, we also get a clunkily realised Rhino, throwaway Norman Osbourne, Felicia Hardy and Alistair Smythe cameos and a Sinister Six tease that never went anywhere. Garfield's Spider-Man deserved better.

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 2 - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

10. Spider-Man 3 (2007)

When the first teaser poster for Spider-Man 3 revealed our titular hero in a black suit, fans went doolally with excitement over what that likely telegraphed. Sadly, Raimi's trilogy would end on the dampest of squibs, offering a messy plot, a bloated rogues gallery, a terrible take on Venom and one of the most cringe-inducing scenes in blockbuster history courtesy of that Toby Maguire dance segment. We'd later learn that studio pressure led to Venom being included in the film in the first place, which is doubly frustrating given that it took time away from Thomas Haden Church's brilliant, layered performance as Sandman. The special effects are magnificent and there are some great set pieces, but this felt like an almighty piss had been unleashed into the Spider-pool.

SPIDER-MAN 3 [2007] - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

9. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

After a good first full outing in Homecoming, Tom Holland's second solo flick had a high bar to grab at. Sadly, while it's by no means a bad movie, Far From Home falls short in having to cater so fullheartedly to the wider MCU, Tony Stark's death dominating too much of the film's emotional pull and Nick Fury's presence rendered flat by a fully phoned-in showing from Samuel L Jackson. There are also way too many rug-pulls, eroding the impact of any major plot twists to the extent that, by the time Jake Gyllenhaal's (admittedly very good) Mysterio meets his demise, you're left second-guessing yourself. Still, the core cast's chemistry fizzes wonderfully, and the segment involving a zombified Iron Man is amongst the MCU's most unique and visually impressive.

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

8. The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

With Raimi's franchise biting the dust due to the director not feeling compelled by any of the new ideas being put in front of him, it was up to Marc Webb to reboot the Spider-World. In Andrew Garfield, he found a pitch-perfect Peter Parker who ably embodied the character's geekiest, cheekiest and most arrestingly charming traits. Garfield would find the perfect romantic foil in Emma Stone, and while Rhys Ifans' Lizard just didn't feel as emotionally wedded to Parker's world as Doc Ock and Green Goblin had before him, the film's mixture of dazzling visuals and intimate emotional stakes made for a very solid first outing for Spidey's new era.

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7. Spider-Man (2002)

After languishing for years in development hell, Spider-Man finally made his big screen debut proper courtesy of Sam Raimi, and Hollywood would never be the same again. While X-Men had officially made superhero films a mainstream concern again two years prior, Raimi's eye for an unforgettable visual (the upside down kiss!) and an emotionally compelling narrative backbone gave Spider-Man the feel of both a true cinematic blockbuster and an adaptation in keeping with the spirit of its source material.

Toby Maguire was easy to root for as the nerdy but determined Peter Parker, while Willem Dafoe's increasingly unhinged turn as Norman Osbourne/Green Goblin remains world class. Then there's J.K. Simmons' legendary portrayal of J. Jonah Jameson, so good that it'd survive well beyond the Raimi era. Some of the effects looked a little ropey even for the time, and Dafoe's Power Rangers-esque Goblin suit remains an absolute howler, but this is still a great first showing for the Webbed One.