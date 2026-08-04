"It shows off the rockier side of our collaboration." Hackett & Rothery up the tempo on new single, Red Dragon

Renowned prog guitarists Steve Hackett and Steve Rothery have shared another single, Red Dargon, from their upcoming Hackett & Rothery album, The Roaring Waves, which the pair release through InsideOut Music on August 28.

“Red Dragon shows off the rockier side of our collaboration; it starts with the sound of a hurdy gurdy (an instrument which originated in medieval Europe around the 10th century), followed by a heavy guitar riff by myself and great guitar melodies and sitar guitar by SH," says Rothery.

“Red Dragon was the name of the ship that was used by the East India Trading Company in its early years," adds Hackett, shedding further light on the nautical themes behind the record. "I used a sitar guitar amongst others to give that authentic Eastern feel…”

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The pair are joined on The Roaring Sea by Hackett's new keyboardist, Riccardo Romano, who has also performed in Rothery's band as well as French proggers Nine Skies, and who also co-wrote, mixed and played keyboards and bass, and drummer Leon Parr, also from Rothery's band.

Hackett & Rothery have previously shared a video for The Black Sea.